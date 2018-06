Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-20s in the area and will continue the subfreezing days through Friday. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

There’s a new push to have Chicago become its own state. WICS TV in Springfield reported yesterday that Collin Cliburn is organizing a group, The Illinois Separation, to cut ties between Chicago and Cook County, and the rest of the state. Cliburn says voters in the rest of Illinois don’t want the same things as voters in Chicago. It’s not the first time that someone has proposed a split between Chicago and the rest of the state. Those attempts, by the way, went nowhere.