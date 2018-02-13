Online Lottery Application For District 202’s Preschool Programs

Parents may apply online for the 2018-19 lottery to attend District 202’s preschool programs from February 13th-23rd.
District 202 is using an online application for the preschool lottery again this year. Tuition-based preschool programs for District 202 will be located at the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Elementary, and Ridge Elementary for the 2018-2019 school year.
The online lottery application form will be posted on the front page of the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center web site at psd202.org/mcbeth or through a link on the front page of the district website at psd202.org
Parents can apply for the two, three and five day programs at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Ridge Elementary School, and the five-day program at Liberty and Freedom Elementary Schools.
Enrollment for the general education preschool program at Bonnie McBeth is open to all District 202 children ages 3-5. This program is in an inclusive setting. Students must be three years old on or before September 1st, 2018 to enroll for the 2018-2019 school year.
The lottery drawing will be held on March 2nd. Parents will receive a confirmation email no later than March 2nd notifying them if their child has been accepted for the lottery or if their child was placed on a waiting list.
Registration for students accepted in the lottery will be on a later date in March. Families who do not register and pay the $100 deposit by April 6th will lose their spot. Parents of students placed on the waiting list will be notified of any openings as of April 9th.
Lottery application information is available at the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, 15730 Howard Street, Plainfield; the District 202 Administrative Center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield; and at all District 202 elementary schools.
Please contact Dana Fumagalli for more information, including information about residency, at (815)577-4152 or dfumagal@psd202.org