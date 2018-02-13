Online Lottery Application For District 202’s Preschool Programs

Parents may apply online for the 2018-19 lottery to attend District 202’s preschool programs from February 13th-23rd.



District 202 is using an online application for the preschool lottery again this year. Tuition-based preschool programs for District 202 will be located at the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Elementary, and Ridge Elementary for the 2018-2019 school year.

The online lottery application form will be posted on the front page of the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center web site at psd202.org/mcbeth or through a link on the front page of the district website at psd202.org

Parents can apply for the t wo, three and five day programs at Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Ridge Elementary School, and the fi ve-day program at Liberty and Freedom Elementary Schools.

Enrollment for the general education preschool program at Bonnie McBeth is open to all District 202 children ages 3-5. This program is in an inclusive setting. Students must be three years old on or before September 1st, 2018 to enroll for the 2018-2019 school year.

The lottery drawing will be held on March 2nd. Parents will receive a confirmation email no later than March 2nd notifying them if their child has been accepted for the lottery or if their child was placed on a waiting list.

Registration for students accepted in the lottery will be on a later date in March. Families who do not register and pay the $100 deposit by April 6th will lose their spot. Parents of students placed on the waiting list will be notified of any openings as of April 9 th .