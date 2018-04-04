Opening Day of Slammers Could Be In Jeopardy

Opening of the Slammers season could be in jeopardy. There is potential drainage issues with the field. WJOL has learned that testing of the gravel mix on the field has shown signs of standing water. In order to fix the problem it’s estimated that it will potentially take 8 to 12 weeks before the turf can be installed. The Slammers open at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet on May 15th. The Slammers could work with the Frontier league and change dates of games to move their home games. But the ISHA games which will be played in June could also be jeopardy due to the drainage issues.