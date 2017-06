In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, photo, a cyclist enters a bike lane that is routed between parked cars and the sidewalk in Boston. Cities around the world are increasingly changing bike lanes to make them safer in light of fatal crashes involving cyclists and cars. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A suburban Orland Park man’s fundraising effort is over after he was hit by a vehicle while biking cross-country. A Ford-150 slammed into Tim Lalla as he was riding through Alabama on Thursday. The incident happened while he was bicycling to all 30 MLB ballparks to raise college money for children in need. Lalla remains hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries.