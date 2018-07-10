Orland Park Man Killed in Crash Near Frankfort

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced identity of a 45-year-old Orland Park man who killed in a police chase early Tuesday morning. Michael B. Anderson was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s office at 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday in the Silver Cross Hospital emergency room. Anderson was the alleged driver of a vehicle that had been in a single vehicle crash near La Porte Road in Mokena. Authorities have stated that multiple attempts were made to pull the vehicle over to no avail. Anderson had to be removed from the vehicle following the crash and was immediately transported to a local hospital. An open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle. Final cause and manner of death will be determined following the completion an ongoing investigation.