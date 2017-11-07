Orland Park Woman Identified In Bolingbrook Hit and Run

The body of a woman found in Bolingbrook on Sunday morning was the victim of a hit and run. Bolingbrook Police say an unknown driver left the scene of what appears to be a crash at North East Frontage Road near Lawton Lane. The driver failed to notify emergency personnel. Thirty-five year old Tricia Hoyt of Orland Park was found dead Sunday morning according to the Will County Coroner.

The incident appears to have occurred between the hours of 11:00pm on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th at 1 a.m. Hoyt died due to multiple injuries. Bolingbrook Police is asking for public’s help in identifying the driver. Call Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook at 630-378-4772 or the non emergency line of the police station.