Overnight Roadwork Begins Tonight On I-80 Through Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 80 from the Grundy County Line to Larkin Avenue, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, tonight, Tuesday, May 30. The closures are necessary for a road improvement project. In order to complete the work, nighttime lane closures will take place on Interstate 80 in both directions with temporary traffic control signs through the work zone. The project consists of cleaning and sealing cracks in the pavement, as well as placement of new pavement markings. The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2017.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.