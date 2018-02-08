Overton’s Announced as 2018 Weekend NASCAR Sponsor at Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland Speedway has announced that Overton’s, America’s Marine and Watersports Superstore, will serve as the weekend sponsor for 2018’s NASCAR weekend, June 29th to July 1st. The three NASCAR National Series races at Chicagoland Speedway will affectionately be known as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton’s 225, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton’s 300 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 400. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on July 1 as part of the four-race weekend June 28 – July 1. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 28 with the ARCA Racing Series followed by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton’s 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, June 30, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton’s 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 400 showdown.