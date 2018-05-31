Paddle and Kayak Your Way to Summer Fun at Forest Preserve District of Will County Programs

Sign up for a kayaking class or program offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County this summer. All of the programs are listed at ReconnectwithNature.org. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Now that the hot weather has arrived, it’s a great time to dip your toes in the world of kayaking by learning this fun sport or by brushing up on your paddling skills with Forest Preserve District of Will County programs.

The District has scheduled four kayaking programs for the weekend of June 29-30 at two preserves. Here is the lineup:

“ Paddle the Preserves ,” for intermediate kayakers is set for 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 29 , at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon.

,” for intermediate kayakers is set for and , at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon. “ Kayak Kollege ” for beginners is scheduled for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30 , at Lake Chaminwood.

” for beginners is scheduled for and , at Lake Chaminwood. “ Fun Family Paddle ” will take place from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 30 , at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Play games and tour the reservoir with a certified naturalist. Kayaks and canoes will both be available.

” will take place from , at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Play games and tour the reservoir with a certified naturalist. Kayaks and canoes will both be available. “Moonlight Paddle” will take place from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 30 , at Monee Reservoir. Tour the lake with a certified naturalist in a canoe or kayak and watch the sun fade. Back on shore, enjoy s’mores around a campfire.

All of the programs are for ages 12 and older. Kayak Kollege costs $50 per person; the other programs are $20 per person. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470 for the Lake Chaminwood programs or 708-534-8499 for the Monee Reservoir programs.

These programs are just the tip of the iceberg. The District has scheduled kayaking sessions throughout the summer and fall. Visit the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org to see all of the program dates and locations. All necessary equipment is provided during the programs, including life jackets and paddles. Consider bringing sunscreen, sunglasses and bottled water. Wear shoes and clothing that can get wet.