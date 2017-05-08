Parade To Thank Local Law Enforcement This Saturday May 13th
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 8, 2017 @ 5:09 AM

Joliet and Will County residents will have an opportunity to thank local law enforcement on Saturday May 13th. A parade called “Salute to the Blue” is being hosted by Joliet City Center Partnership. The event will take place in downtown Joliet and will feature a parade down Chicago Street. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton says the idea came from Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk following negative news about police officers.

Following the parade there will be a concert at Slammers Stadium by the Neverly Brothers and Touch a Truck activities for kids. This is a free event. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the ballpark. Salute to the Blue is presented by D’Arcy Buick GMC. For more information visit jolietdowntown.com.

