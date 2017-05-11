Parent Suing Providence After Expulsion Over Racist Song

The father of a student who was expelled from Providence Catholic High School for playing a racist song at a black student has filed a lawsuit against the high school and the Diocese of Joliet, The Herald News reports.

The father and his son, a former freshman, are named “John Doe” in the April 28 complaint that alleges the son was “wrongfully removed” from the school in March after the incident and that his removal was a “political response” to a WGN-TV story on the incident.

The Herald News reporting, the father seeks to reinstate his son at Providence or seek judgment on the case based on a temporary restraining order filed against school officials. The plaintiffs are suing the defendants for breach of contract, violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and false light.

The complaint argues the student was improperly removed from school without an impartial disciplinary hearing.

Providence officials expelled the student on March 17 after Tianna Waits complained a song with racist lyrics was played at her son. Waits pulled her son out of school the day after the incident occurred March 13 and he now attends Joliet Central High School.