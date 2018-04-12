Parking Rate Goes Up At Union Station Lot
By Dawn DeSart
Apr 12, 2018 @ 8:17 AM
Starting this Monday, April 16, prepare to pay more to park in the Union Station parking lot in Joliet. During construction of the Joliet Gateway Center, Joliet temporarily converted the Union Station parking lot from an hourly rate to a rate of $1.00 per day, as a courtesy to commuters.

With the opening of the new Joliet Gateway Center, the Union Station commuter lot will revert to its original rate of $1.00 per hour. The Union Station commuter lot is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Jefferson Street and Scott Street in Joliet.

$1.00 per day parking will continue to be available at the City of Joliet’s other commuter parking lots, located on York Street, Washington Street, New York Street, Marion/Chicago Street and along the Rock Island Platform.

 

