Parkland Students To Hold Town Hall In Naperville

Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Students who survived a February mass shooting at their Florida high school will hold a town-hall meeting in west suburban Naperville this month. The event promoting stricter gun control laws is scheduled to take place June 16th at the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church. The students from Stoneman Douglas High School’s “Road to Change” bus tour will stop in Chicago June 15th for a peace march with teenagers from St. Sabina Academy. It will then move to the suburbs with the town hall in Naperville and a car wash/fundraiser with some students from Downers Grove North High School.