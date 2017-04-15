Party For Man Released from Prison Turns Deadly

On Friday April 14th just before 11:30pm the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 25000 block of Canal Road in Unincorporated Channahon Township regarding a possible shooting. Upon arrival Deputies found a 29 year old male victim in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Minooka Fire Department transported the victim to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was pronounced deceased. The victim had just been released from prison and was celebrating with family members inside the residence when a disturbance broke out. Apparently someone inside the residence became upset and fired a shot striking the victim in the chest. A person of interest was also located at the scene and is cooperating with Will County Sheriff’s Detectives. Channahon Police Department and Minooka Fire Department assisted with the initial investigation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing