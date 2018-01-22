Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening Coming To The Rialto Square Theatre

Rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will share their collection of hits in a stripped down, acoustic version, at Rialto Square Theatre on April 3rd. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, January 26th at noon.

It will be an intimate setting that will allow fans to experience the true power of the music while hearing the stories behind the songs. Since 1979, Benatar and Giraldo have formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history.

During their nearly four-decade career, they have won an unprecedented, four consecutive Grammy awards as well as three American Music awards.

Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar’s mezzo-soprano vocal range and Giraldo’s trail blazing work as a producer, guitarist and songwriter created some of rock’s most memorable hits. These include, “Promises in the Dark”, “Hell is For Children”, We Live For Love”, “Love Is A Battlefield”, “Hit me with Your Best Shot” and “We Belong”.

Their rock and roll love affair has endured for 38 years and they continue to tour every year. Tickets are available at the Rialto box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. For more information visit RialtoSquare.com