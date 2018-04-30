Patti Blagojevich Looks To Be Courting Trump Action

FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The only hope for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to get out of prison looks to be President Trump. And his wife looks to be working that chance. “The Chicago Sun-Times” reported yesterday that Patti Blagojevich is trying to tie James Comey’s investigation of the president to the investigation that sent her husband to prison for 14 years. The paper quotes Mrs. Blagojevich as saying that the same “cast of characters” that investigated her family is out there trying to do the same to the president.