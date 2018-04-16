Patti Blagojevich Signals End To Rod’s Legal Fight

FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Former Illinois first lady Patti Blagojevich is calling it disgusting that the U.S. Supreme Court would not review former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s appeal of his corruption case. In a statement, she indicated that this would be the end of their efforts to have the courts release her husband, who has served six years of his 14-year sentence. The high court didn’t comment today when it announced that it would not hear the case. Blagojevich will be eligible for parole in 2024, unless he receives a pardon from President Trump, whom Blagojevich got to know during his role on Trump’s TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”