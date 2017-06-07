Peacock Lets Loose Inside L.A. Area Liquor Store
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 8:27 AM
Screen Capture - ABC News, The Associated Press
(ABC NEWS) LOS ANGELES —
A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store. Watch the video here:


ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

“It flew towards me. I didn’t know they could actually fly high but it flew up above the counter and it landed here on top of the ice cream freezer,” Ghanem told KCAL.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.

CNN contributed to this report.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Related Content

Cincinnati Reds Troll Cubs Fans with Hilarious Ban...
SNL – Amazon Echo Silver
Video of Missing River Forest Woman Being Rescued ...
Video Captures Small Plane Crash in Washington
Video of Underground Water Main Explosion in Ukrai...
Kansas Officer’s Bodycam Captures Rescue Of Boy Wh...
Comments