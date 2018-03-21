Pelican Rescued from Will County Forrest Preserve

An injured American white pelican that was tangled in fishing line at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon was rescued this week by good Samaritans and Forest Preserve District of Will County staff. The effort led to the bird being transported to the DuPage Forest Preserve District’s Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn for an assessment and possible treatment of its injuries, which included a neck laceration. The rescue effort began around 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, when an eagle eyed photographer noticed a bit of “white fluff” by the water’s edge. The white fluff turned out to be a pelican trapped in fishing line. The bird was rescued and released back into the wild. Once the bird was released however, Forest Preserve staff noticed the bird was not doing well. Wednesday morning, staff transported the animal to the wildlife center. Sometimes people cut their fishing line if it is tangled or if they change lures and they leave the pieces in the water where it can seriously damage wildlife. If you’d like to help remove trash from one of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s most popular fishing spots, check out the District’s upcoming “Fishing for Trash” program, which will be offered in April, May and June this year at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. More information can be found on the District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.