Peoples Gas Settles Pipeline Dispute

Peoples Gas is agreeing to pay nearly five-million-dollars to end an investigation of waste in its gas main replacement program. The Illinois Commerce Commission started investigating after a 2015 audit found the cost of the consumer-funded pipeline program had more than doubled to eight-billion-dollars. Under the settlement, the company will pay back a little more than two-million-dollars to consumers, two-dollars-57-cents each, and put a similar amount into a fund to help shut-off consumers get reconnected. The company says a new management team has been able to trim costs.