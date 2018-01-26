Peotone Man Arrested for Soliciting and Grooming a Child

A 63-year-old Peotone man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly soliciting and grooming a child. Christopher Forster was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, Traveling to Meet a Minor, and Distribution of Harmful Materials. In October of 2017, Will County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation on a Craigslist post and began an online relationship with Forster. Over the course of the investigation numerous inappropriate and sexually explicit emails and photos were sent from Forster. On Thursday, a meeting was set up at a Crest Hill public establishment where Forster arrived in hopes of a sexual encounter with a juvenile. Forster was taken into custody and booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility.