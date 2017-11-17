Person Could Be Charged Today In Murder Of Mokena Woman

A person of interest is in custody being questioned for the murder of 24-year old Katie Kearns. The Mokena bartender was last seen leaving Woody’s Bar in Joliet late Sunday night. Her family reported her missing on Monday afternoon when she didn’t show up for work at her second job. Will County Sheriff’s worked non-stop for 30 hours to find the missing woman. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to locate Kearns vehicle. Her body was found inside her Jeep Grand Cherokee near Aroma Park. She died from single gunshot wound to the head.

On Thursday morning around 10am, the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a motorcycle bar on Washington St. Multiple search warrants were issued in Coal City.

It’s unclear if Kearns was killed in Will County or Kankakee County. Will County sheriff’s reports that there is no danger to the community and that Kearns was the intended target. It appears Kearns knew the person who killed her.

Charges against the person of interest may be filed later today.

Friends and family held a vigil Thursday night to remember Kaitlyn Kearns. No word on funeral arrangements. An autopsy is being conducted by the Kanakakee Coroner.