Person of Interest In Custody In Wheaton Killing

Investigators say they’re talking to a ‘person of interest’ in a weekend killing in suburban Wheaton. Police yesterday wouldn’t call Erin Leinweber’s death a murder, but they say they’re treating the case as a homicide investigation. Police say they spent the weekend talking to a ‘person of interest’ but are also looking for two other people who may be connected to the case. Authorities are also looking for the victims vehicle, a red 2009 Kia Spectra, which may have a Hillary Clinton bumper sticker on the rear of the vehicle. Investigators are also seeking a beige 2000 Toyota Camry that may have relevance to the investigation. Anyone observing either vehicle should immediately contact a law enforcement agency via 911.

