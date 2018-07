The Rev. Michael Pfleger speaks to protesters before marching on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago. The protesters shut down the expressway to draw attention to the city's gun violence and pressure public officials to do more to help neighborhoods hardest hit by it.(AP Photo/Annie Rice)

The organizers of the protest that shut down a portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway over the weekend are looking to meet with Mayor Emanuel and Governor Rauner. Father Michael Pfleger says he’s giving them until the end of the week to set up a meeting. A spokesperson for Emanuel says the mayor will meet with Pfleger and several youth leaders. Meanwhile, Rauner said that he respects the right to protest, but he is opposed to using the Dan Ryan.