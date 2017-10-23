Pharmaceutical Take-Back program for Will County Residents

The Will County Board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Romeoville to create a Pharmaceutical Take-Back program for residents. The partnership will provide residents with the ability to safely dispose of prescription and nonprescription drugs. A 2002 study by the U.S. Geological Survey found that drugs flushed down the drain often ended up in local waterways.

“Just like with electronics, we’re finding out that drugs and medications can’t simply be tossed down the drain or in a landfill,” said Don Moran (D-Romeoville). “This partnership with Romeoville will give residents the ability to dispose of extra medications in a safe and easy way.”

Romeoville’s police department is authorized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to take back controlled substances. They will coordinate with Will County, which has special collection containers for unwanted medications from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), to host Pharmaceutical Take-Back events.

“I encourage all residents to keep an eye out for these events,” said Beth Rice (D-Bolingbrook). “You can bring in old inhalers, over-the-counter meds, anything collecting dust in your cabinets.”

Residents can bring in prescription and nonprescription medications; medicated shampoos, soaps, and creams; inhalers and aerosol medications; and mercury thermometers. The partnership will continue for three years or until IEPA ceases funding for containers.