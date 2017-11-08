Phone Scammers Pretending To Be Will County Sheriff’s Official

The Will County sheriff’s office is warning residents about recent phone scams in which the caller claims to be a police officer with the sheriff’s office. Within a span of a couple of hours yesterday, two doctors reported they received phone calls from a man posing as Sergeant Perry. In both cases, the caller told the doctors there was a warrant for their arrest and to avoid going to jail a bond payment must be made over the phone. Anyone who gets a call from the phone scammers is urged to hang up and not provide personal information.