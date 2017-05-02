More Photos Released Of Joliet Township House Where Toddler Was Found Dead

Newly-released photos of the Joliet Township house where a 16-month-old was found dead last week under suspicious circumstances are raising questions about the state child welfare workers who visited the home. Photos of Semaj Crosby’s home, taken the day after her body was found under a couch. The photos by Will County authorities showed piles of clothing and garbage, heavily soiled carpets and walls, stacks of empty food cartons, cans of roach spray and a non-functioning stove. The evidence was enough for the county to declare the house uninhabitable. However, investigators for the Department of Children and Family Services who visited the home on the same day Semaj was declared missing, reported no obvious hazards or safety concerns for the child or her brothers.