PHS Central Softball Coach Entering State Coaching Hall of Fame

Plainfield High School-Central Campus softball coach Anne Campbell will be inducted into the Illinois Coaches Association Softball Hall of Fame on February 18, 2018 in Bloomington.

Campbell has taught and coached in District 202 for 22 years. She will retire this year with a record of 364 wins and 155 losses, one sectional championship in 2012, eight Southwest Prairie Conference championships, and nine regional championship wins.

Campbell credits her students and softball players for her success on the field and professional longevity. She said she was surprised by the Hall of Fame nomination and doesn’t know who nominated her. Campbell also teaches three physical education classes and helps run the LINK Crew senior mentor group at PHS-CC.