Own A Piece Of Wrigley Field History

Wrigley Field is having a furniture sale. Several sections of seats will be for sale beginning this Friday Feb. 3rd. Removal and replacement of ballpark seats began during the 2015 off season. The Chicago Cubs are selling a limited quantity of seat sets.

Each seat will include a certificate of authenticity and a Major League Baseball hologram on the seat back. The seats available for sale were removed from several sections, including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box. Each seat set features two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal “L” shaped brackets.

Prices beginning at $799 plus shipping. Click here for details.