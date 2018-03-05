Pilot: ‘Pretty Much Everyone On Plane Threw Up’ While Landing In Nor’easter

Passengers and pilots on a United Airlines flight bound for Washington Dulles International Airport were hit with a sickening surprise Friday, when the Nor’easter windstorm caused severe turbulence.
Nearly everyone on the flight vomited, including the pilots according to an urgent report filed with the National Weather Service’s aviation center:
Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:
“IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB”
