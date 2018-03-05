Pilot: ‘Pretty Much Everyone On Plane Threw Up’ While Landing In Nor’easter
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Mar 5, 2018 @ 7:35 AM

Passengers and pilots on a United Airlines flight bound for Washington Dulles International Airport were hit with a sickening surprise Friday, when the Nor’easter windstorm caused severe turbulence.

Nearly everyone on the flight vomited, including the pilots according to an urgent report filed with the National Weather Service’s aviation center:

