Pink Heels of Joliet Hosts Mother’s Day 5K Walk

The Pink Heels of Joliet Chapter is hosting a Mother’s Day Walk. The group supports women and their families.

The Walk will be held on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13th. On the day of the run, registration begins at 7:00 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies begin at 7:30 a.m.; and the 5K walk starts at 8:00 a.m.

Prior to Mother’s Day, Walk participants are invited to pick up their registration packet and walk t-shirt at Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon on Tuesday, May 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or on Thursday, May 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Participants may register online at pink-heels-joliet-dot-org.