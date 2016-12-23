Pizza Delivery Man Robbed in Joliet

A pizza deliveryman was robbed in Joliet on Thursday night. The 20-year-old delivery driver was sent to a address in the 100 block of Wilcox Street at 8:15pm. When no one answered the door, the driver attempted to return his vehicle when a man came from the side of the house and told the driver that he had ordered the pizza. When the driver approached the man another individual came up from behind the man and and put an object, the driver believes was a gun, to the back of his head. The men demanded money and the driver handed over what little cash he had. After handing over the cash the driver was struck in the back of the head. The suspect then fled from the scene and the victim returned to his place of employment and called the police. He was eventually taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with cuts to the back of the head.