“In Plain Sight” Exhibit At Parent-Teacher Conferences in Plainfield

District 202 middle and high school parents are invited and encouraged to visit the “In Plain Sight” exhibit highlighting indicators of possible teen drug use and risky behavior.

This special free exhibit will be open from 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 as part of Parent-Teacher Conferences at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. It will be located between the main building and Freshman Center.

This display is for parents only. Students will not be allowed to view the exhibit.

The exhibit is presented and operated by the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization (HERO), the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lincoln-Way Christian Church, and the New Lenox Police Department.