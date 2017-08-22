Plainfield Board Postpones Recreation Center Vote

Officials in the village of Plainfield have decided to postponed action on a proposed recreation center at Gregory B. Bott Community Park. Homeowners surrounding the park, located in 24000 block of Renwick Road, have expressed concern about the increase in traffic that would take place if the facility were to be built as well as the impact to the local environment. The proposed facility would have a fitness center, basketball courts, indoor track, gymnasium and a daycare. Residents have also expressed disappointment over the lack of any type of aquatic facilities connected to the proposal. The proposed facility has been placed on hold by the village board until a traffic impact study is conducted.