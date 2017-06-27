Plainfield Central to Host Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks Show

The Plainfield Park District will be hosting their annual Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks Show on Monday, July 3rd at Plainfield Central High School. The picnic will start at 6:00 p.m. and run till 9:00 p.m. The fireworks show will end the night and begins at 9:15 p.m. Parking will be hled on the main campus of Plainfield Central High School. Fort Beggs Drive will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Additional parking will be available at St. Mary Immaculate Parish located at 15629 Route 59.