Plainfield Central to Host Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks Show
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 10:20 PM

The Plainfield Park District will be hosting their annual Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks Show on Monday, July 3rd at Plainfield Central High School. The picnic will start at 6:00 p.m. and run till 9:00 p.m. The fireworks show will end the night and begins at 9:15 p.m. Parking will be hled on the main campus of Plainfield Central High School. Fort Beggs Drive will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Additional parking will be available at St. Mary Immaculate Parish located at 15629 Route 59.

