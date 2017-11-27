Plainfield Central to Host World War II Demonstration

On Friday, December 1st, Plainfield Central High School will host a special program to teach students about the life of a soldier during World War II. The program will be each period of the school day from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program includes a display of WWII artifacts in the school auditorium and an outdoor battle re-enactment with a semi-automatic rifle demonstration. The Plainfield Police Department is informing the public that the demonstrations are safe but the guns, which will be shooting blanks, are very loud.