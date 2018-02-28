Plainfield Central Student Arrested After Making School Shooting Threats

The Plainfield Police Department arrested a Plainfield Central High School student on Wednesday afternoon. It was just after 1:00 p.m. that the Plainfield Police were notified by staff at Plainfield Central High School of a potential school shooting threat. Plainfield Police and PCHS staff conducted an investigation in reference to the threat. That investigation led to a juvenile admitting to making the threatening statements. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved Felony Disorderly Conduct charges for the juvenile in question. No weapon was recovered during the arrest and the juvenile was transferred to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center. This is the latest arrest in a string of incidents involving students making threats against their school or peers. Since Monday Minooka, Joliet and Plainfield Police Departments have all made arrests or conducted investigations involving students and social media threats.