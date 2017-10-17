Plainfield District 202 Board of Education Knows It’s “Unsettling” For Students And Families As Possible Strike Looms

The President of Plainfield District 202 Board of Education, Greg Nichols sent a letter to parents regarding contract negotiations between the Board and the Association of Plainfield Teachers. Nichols states, “The Board and administration know how unsettling this situation is for our students and their families, as well as our teachers and other staff members.”

Nichols says, “Over the weekend, the APT voted to strike if negotiations fail. The earliest the strike can commence is November 1, 2017.”

The Board has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Plainfield South High School, to review the Board’s most recent offer to the APT. Public comment will be taken after the presentation. There will be no questions answered following the presentation. Nichols says doing so would be inappropriate as it could potentially subject the District to unfair labor practices. The Board intends to respond to all pertinent questions asked via the D202 website to the extent possible.

A bargaining session has been scheduled with APT for Thursday morning, October 19th.