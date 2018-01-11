Plainfield District 202 Presents “Is Your Child At Risk for Drug Abuse and Addiction?”

The District 202 Plainfield Parent Community Network will present a special program about marijuana, the opioid epidemic and substance use and abuse issues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 18th, at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, in Plainfield.
The free program – “Is Your Child At Risk for Drug Abuse and Addiction?” will be held in the PHSCC auditorium.
Justin Wolfe, a clinical therapist with the Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Adolescent Addiction Program, and Todd Fink, a health associate with Linden Oaks Behavioral Health outpatient program will discuss:
- How to talk to your kids about alcohol, marijuana and other drugs – and get them to listen
- Warning signs of risky substance use, misuse, abuse and what to do
- Practical tips to empower children to resist peer pressure to engage in substance use
- The most up-to-date information on marijuana policy and its impact on communities
- Risks associated with prescription drugs, including opioids, Xanax, and common ADHD medications
- Information on emerging trends like vaping, dabbing, and over-the-counter medicines
The program will be available in both English and Spanish.