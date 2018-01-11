Plainfield District 202 Presents “Is Your Child At Risk for Drug Abuse and Addiction?”

drug abuse and addiction stop addict by rehabilitation in rehab center no drugs

The District 202 Plainfield Parent Community Network will present a special program about marijuana, the opioid epidemic and substance use and abuse issues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 18th, at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, in Plainfield.

The free program – “Is Your Child At Risk for Drug Abuse and Addiction?” will be held in the PHSCC auditorium.

Justin Wolfe, a clinical therapist with the Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Adolescent Addiction Program, and Todd Fink, a health associate with Linden Oaks Behavioral Health outpatient program will discuss:

How to talk to your kids about alcohol, marijuana and other drugs – and get them to listen

Warning signs of risky substance use, misuse, abuse and what to do

Practical tips to empower children to resist peer pressure to engage in substance use

The most up-to-date information on marijuana policy and its impact on communities

Risks associated with prescription drugs, including opioids, Xanax, and common ADHD medications

Information on emerging trends like vaping, dabbing, and over-the-counter medicines