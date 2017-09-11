Plainfield District 202 Sells Surplus Laptop Computers for $100

District 202 will sell surplus laptop computers to the community Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the District Technology Building, 24101 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and continue until noon or until all computers are sold, whichever comes first.

Laptops will be sold for $100 each. These units are four years old. Adults can buy up to two laptops each, although the quantity may change based on customer demand. Cash, credit or debit is accepted. Personal checks will not be accepted.

A number will be issued to each adult. Customers’ place in line will be determined by their number. Customers must have their own number to buy a computer.

All equipment will be sold “as-is” without a warranty, and with a limited return policy. Terms of the return policy will be posted on site at the sale. Some restrictions may apply.

COMPUTER SPECIFICATIONS (for most laptops)

· Dell Latitude E5430

· 14 inch screens

· 300Gb hard drive

· 8Gb RAM

· Intel i5 Processor

· Wireless

· NOTE: Batteries will probably need to be replaced but each laptop comes with a power adapter

District 202 Press Release