Plainfield East High School Senior Takes Fourth at International DECA Competition

A Plainfield East High School could be tomorrow’s business CEO. Senior Nabeeha Bakhrani earned fourth place at the International DECA Career Development Conference in the Apparel and Accessories Marking category held in April.

DECA or Distributive Education Clubs of America helps prepare high school students for careers in marketing, entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality and management. She was one of nearly 16,000 students vying for the international honors at the competition.

The competitions simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. “It takes hard work and dedication to place at the international level as well as the state level,” said Angelina Haney, the DECA advisor at PEHS.