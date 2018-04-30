Plainfield Fire Protection District Asks Public to Help “Fill the Boot”

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is asking for the public’s help in their “Fill the Boot for Burn Camp.” Firefighters and Paramedics will be in front of the Walmart at 127th Street and Route 59 on Saturday, May 5th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm seeking donations for Burn Camp. All funds collected will be donated to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance’s camp “I Am Me,” a special one-week camp experience for children and teenagers who have experienced injuries from burns. Camp “I Am Me” provides the setting for child burn survivors to share their common experiences while being able to play and not feel self-conscious about their scars providing physical, psychological, and emotional benefits to campers.For more information about the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and camp “I Am Me” visit their web site at https://www.ifsa.org/programs/camp.