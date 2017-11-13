Plainfield Fire Protection District Collecting for Toys for Tots

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is collecting new toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Toys may be dropped off at any of the four fire stations. Fire Station 1 is located at 14415 S. Coil Plus Drive, Fire Station 2 is at 23806 W. 135th Street, Fire Station 3 is at 25001 W. 119th Street and Fire Station 4 is at 15930 S. Frederick Street. Toys may also be dropped off at Fire District Headquarters at 23748 W. 135th Street; hours for this location are 8:00 am until 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Donations are due by Wednesday, December 6th in order for the Toys for Tots Foundation to have enough time for sorting, wrapping and distribution of the toys. Donated toys need to be new and in their original packaging. Please do not gift wrap the toys.