Plainfield Fire Protection District Hosting Community Blood Drive This Saturday

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is hosting a community blood drive with Heartland Blood Center on Saturday, April 8th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility located at 23748 W. 135th Street. Blood collected goes to area hospitals to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to donate blood. You are asked to bring a picture ID prior to donating. Walk-ins are welcome, however you can sign up for a preferred donation time by calling 815-733-7335 or by visiting heartlandbc.org.