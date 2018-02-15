Plainfield Fire Protection District Issues Snow Warnings to Parents

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is urging parents to make sure children are not playing inside of snow forts. Snow forts can collapse causing suffocation to anyone trapped underneath the snow. Please also ensure that children do not play on or near frozen ponds. Don’t go out onto the ice and don’t chase pets that go onto ice. If someone falls through ice call 9-1-1 to get help. With safety in mind everyone can enjoy playing in the snow safely. For more information please call the Plainfield Fire Protection District at 815-436-5335 or visit them online at plainfieldfpd.com.