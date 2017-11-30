Plainfield Fire Protection District Offers Holiday Fire Safety Tips

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is participating in the annual holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All fire stations are decorated with a holiday wreath with red lights. If there’s a fire caused by a holiday decoration then a red light will be replaced with a white light. Candles started 55% of holiday decoration fires in December. The most common cause of candle fires is candles being placed too close to things that could catch fire. Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. Always blow out candles before leaving a room or going to bed. Never leave a child or a pet alone in a room with a burning candle. Use sturdy candle holders that won’t tip over. Never use a candle if oxygen is used in your home. Consider decorating with flameless candles that look and smell like real candles. When buying a fresh cut Christmas tree check to make sure the needles do not fall off when touched. Cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing the tree in the stand. Locate your Christmas tree so it is at least 3 feet away from heat sources and is not blocking an exit. Make sure to add water to the stand daily. An adequately watered Christmas tree will not dry out as quickly. A dry tree is a fire hazard and should be immediately removed from your home. Locate the dry tree outside away from your home, garage or other structures while waiting for disposal. When decorating with lights and/or other electric powered devices make sure they are listed by a qualified testing laboratory for safety. Inspect light strings before using them and replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Always turn off decorations before leaving your home or going to bed. For more information about holiday fire safety you can visit their web site at PlainfieldFPD.com.