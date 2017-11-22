Plainfield Fire Protection District Offers Thanksgiving Kitchen Safety Tips

Thanksgiving is the peak day of the year for cooking fires according to the U.S. Fire Administration. To prevent a cooking fire the Plainfield Fire Protection District has the following kitchen fire safety tips:

* Stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food and turn the burner off if you leave.

* When simmering, baking or roasting food use a timer and check the food regularly.

* Keep combustible items like oven mitts and food packaging away from your stovetop.

* Keep a lid or baking sheet nearby so you can cover a pan fire, never use water on a grease fire.

* If you have an oven fire turn the oven off, keep the door closed and call 9-1-1.

* Always turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

* Keep children and pets away from the stove and other hot cooking appliances.

* When frying a turkey make sure to use a fryer with thermostat controls and don’t overfill the fryer.

* Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before placing it in the fryer.

* Always use a turkey fryer outdoors and away from combustible surfaces and structures.

For more information visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at http://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Seasonal-fires/Thanksgiving-safety, the Plainfield Fire Protection District’s website at http://www.plainfieldfpd.org/ or call us at 815-436-5335 ext. 7314. The Plainfield Fire Protection District wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.