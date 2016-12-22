Plainfield Fire Protection District Talks Carbon Monoxide Gas, What You Need To Know

With heating season upon us the Plainfield Fire Protection District is sharing carbon monoxide information to raise awareness of this poisonous gas. Carbon monoxide is often called the “invisible killer” because it is a poisonous gas that is odorless, colorless and undetectable by human senses. More than 170 people die every year in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from non-automotive sources per the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A recent tragedy in Plainfield involved two residents who lost their lives from carbon monoxide poisoning, Morgan Becker age 29, and her mom, Denise Carlini age 65, along with their three pets; the source of their carbon monoxide poisoning is still under investigation. Carbon monoxide is produced from incomplete burning of various fuels. To help prevent carbon monoxide gas from becoming an issue within your home never service fuel-burning appliances without proper knowledge, skills and tools. Have your furnace inspected annually by a qualified technician. Have your fireplace cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified chimney sweep. Never use gas appliances, such as ranges, ovens or clothes dryers to heat your home. Make sure vents for the furnace, fireplace, stove and clothes dryer are clear of snow and other debris. Since carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and undetectable by human senses the only way to be alerted to the presence of this deadly gas is by a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every level of your home and in hallways outside of bedrooms; located within 15 feet of bedrooms. The Plainfield Fire Protection District would like to prevent any further loss of life from carbon monoxide poisoning. Residents of the Plainfield Fire Protection District that need assistance installing carbon monoxide detectors or changing the batteries within your detectors can call our 24 hour non-emergency number at 815-436-2121. For questions about carbon monoxide or any fire and life safety concerns please call 815-436-5335 ext. 7314.