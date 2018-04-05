Plainfield Fire Protection District to Hold Community Blood Drive

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with Heartland Blood Centers on Wednesday, April 11th from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility, 23748 W. 135th Street. Blood that is collected goes to area hospitals to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 17 or older is eligible to donate blood. Anyone age 16 can donate blood if they have written approval from a parent or guardian. Please bring a picture ID and eat a good meal prior to donating. All donors must be in good health and feeling well. Walk-ins are welcome, however if you would like to sign up for a preferred donation time please call 815-733-7335