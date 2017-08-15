Plainfield Fire Protection District Urging Everyone To Protect Their Eyes During Solar Eclipse

A view of partial solar eclipse, seen through a black film in Srinagar, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. People in parts of north India viewed a partial eclipse Tuesday as the moon crossed the sun's path. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

As the solar eclipse nears, the Plainfield Fire Protection District is urging everyone to protect their eyesight. It’s not safe to view the eclipse without specially designed solar glasses or viewers. Doctors say you need ISO 12312-2 certified glasses, or you could hurt your eyes while looking at next week’s eclipse. These glasses are thousands of times darker than typical sunglasses. The United States Fire Administration advises that counterfeit solar glasses and viewers have sold. Amazon is working on refunds. NASA recommends that eclipse watchers refer to the American Astronomical Society’s website for a list of reputable vendors selling solar glasses and viewers.

A simple, inexpensive way to indirectly view the eclipse. Just take two sheets of white paper (card stock is better) and poke a hole in the middle of one sheet. With your back to the sun, hold the sheet with the hole over the other sheet and adjust them until you see a dot of light. That’s the sun. As the moon travels across the sun, a crescent will appear.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon travels between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. An approximately 75-mile area in southern Illinois centered on Carbondale will be treated to a full eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun for nearly three minutes. The rest of the state will see a partial eclipse of 85 percent to 90 percent coverage.

In the Chicago area, the moon will slowly start to block the sun at 11:54 a.m. covering up to 87 percent of sun’s surface by 1:19 p.m. The solar eclipse is Monday, August 21st.